India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya back where it all began

The gorgeous Dhauladhar is enveloped under clear blue skies, with its brown-hued peaks basking under the pleasant December sunshine. Nestled in the foothills of this magnificent mountain range is Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium. As this 30,000-seater theatre gets ready to host its first ODI in 14 months, the Indians led by Rohit Sharma are quietly going through their paces at the stadium’s lush green outfield. Going by their stupendous run across all formats in recent times, the opposition, nor the venue’s overt charm will do little to undermine their confidence. In fact, they will be buoyed further by their clinical performances in the last two encounters here — overwhelming West Indies and New Zealand.

Suffice to note that Indians, particularly Hardik Pandya, will have fond memories of playing in Dharamsala. In fact, the 23-year-old had made his ODI debut against New Zealand back in October 2016, when the HPCA Stadium was last decked up to host a limited-overs fixture. Getting the blue India cap from Kapil Dev made the occasion momentous. The Baroda all-rounder backed his inclusion with a 3-wicket burst, slicing through a wobbly Kiwi top-order in seven overs, earning him the Man-of-the-Match award. Despite his heady efforts on his ODI debut, Pandya had his fair share of detractors who considered him to be an unfinished product. His flamboyant hair styles, the swagger and the tattoos did little to impress the conservationists, who termed him a scatter-gun as a bowler, while as a batsman, they did not believe he had have the requisite temperament to pass the arduous test of international cricket. In the 16 T20s he had played in the run-up to his initiation into ODIs, he had done little with either bat or ball to justify himself as India’s next all-rounder. But back home in Baroda, he was raved about for his seam-bowling abilities and the belligerence with the bat. “At Baroda, we always believed in his abilities as an all-rounder. In fact, when he joined the Ranji team from the U-19 levels, he used to bowl leg-spin. However, when he realised that he was not improving at it, he started bowling medium pace, and in a span of just two seasons, he became our first-change seamer,” explained Baroda’s former Ranji coach Jacob Martin. His performance in Dharamsala gave international cricket a fleeting glimpse of his potential with the white ball. But he would have to wait a bit longer, before announcing himself with the bat.

After his ODI debut, Hardik became a regular in both the shorter formats of the game, proving his mettle as a competent first-change seam bowler and serving as an ideal foil to the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Despite the swagger and the flamboyance off the field, Hardik was understated in his approach with the white ball, instilling discipline and pin-point accuracy, at the same time hitting brisk speeds well into the late 130kmph mark. In his first 20 ODIs, he featured predominantly as a bowling all-rounder, snaffling 21 wickets. Batting lower down the order gave him limited opportunities with the bat, though.

Playing in the ‘V’

The turnaround with the bat came in September 2017 during the ODI series against Australia. In the first ODI in Chennai, Hardik walked out to bat at No.7, with India struggling at 5/87. With his hero MS Dhoni for company, the duo forged a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket that knocked the sails out of Australia. Hardik showed maturity en route his 66-ball 83, which earned him his second Man-of-the-Match award. The beauty of that knock was the manner in which he played with a straighter bat, thereby banishing those untoward nurdles, and the ungainly sweep shots that had proved to be his undoing. As many as 44 of those 83 runs had come in the ‘V’. Once he settled down, he backed himself to hit the spinners, especially Adam Zampa over his head. The five sixes he had smoked is indicative of this fact. Exactly two matches later, India would summon Hardik’s services in Indore. Promoted to the No.4 slot, he aced the chase with a 72-ball 78. Once again, his template was simple — bat with a straight bat.

Hardik’s prolific run with the bat in ODIs does not come as a surprise for Martin. “I’m not surprised. He always had the talent with the bat. But the change I feel was brought about by his willingness to play straighter. If you see, there is a method to the way he bats. He only begins playing the cut and hook shots after he has played himself in and has faced around 20 balls. Till then, he prefers playing straight,” he explained. “He was pushed up the order at the Syed Mushtaq Trophy two seasons back, and he ended that tournament as our highest run-scorer. This adaptability he has shown gives India more flexibility in their batting,” Martin added.

Despite his razzmatazz with the willow, Hardik’s productivity with the white ball has not diminished.

Not surprisingly, MS Dhoni, under whom he had made his ODI debut in Dharamsala had remarked: “Every game that he plays, and on any surface, he has a knack of picking wickets.” With his new-found all-round verve, backed by his supreme fitness levels, Hardik has metamorphised into India’s leading all-rounder in recent times. In the midst of a purple patch, Martin offers a word of advice. “Take care against breakdown.” It’s a fair point considering he is now a regular in all three formats. The three-week break he had during the Test series against Sri Lanka would serve him well for the more demanding overseas tours scheduled next year. Before that, however, he would look to have a go at the Lankans at the same venue that kick-started his ODI career.

