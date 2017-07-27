India vs Sri Lanka: Five talking points on Day Two

India had the upper hand in second day’s play of the first test cricket match in Galle (Source: AP) India had the upper hand in second day’s play of the first test cricket match in Galle (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team delivered another strong performance at Galle on day 2 of the first Test at Galle. India consolidated on their strong hold of the first Test and have now in driver’s seat against Sri Lanka after they reduced the hosts to 154 for 5, which is 446 runs behind India’s first innings total of 600, thanks to some big hitting from lower-order. Overall India has dominated this Test and with the hosts reeling at 154/5 we may well see the Indian side go for an all out attack on the third day. However, before that, we take a look at the five talking points from the second day’s play.

Hardik Pandya – Debutant Hardik Pandya 49-ball-50 helped the visitors reach a mammoth first innings score of 600. Hardik Pandya hit three sixes, which is most by a debut batsman for India in Tests, and five boundaries in his 49-ball fifty. He became the fifth Indian to score 50 on debut. He was ably supported by Mohammad Shami who made a run-a-ball 30.

Mohammed Shami’s spell – With an impressive spell of 2/30, Mohammed Shami made an impressive return to the longer format. He picked up the wickets of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis, both caught by Shikhar Dhawan. Shami kept hitting the right lengths and with some assistance from the heavy winds across the ground troubled the opposition.

R Ashwin – With another good performance R Ashwin showed why he is invaluable to this Indian side. Along with Wriddhiman Saha, he forged a brilliant partnership of 59 which gave India the upper hand. Later on, with the ball, he once more outfoxed the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Abhinav Mukund- The talking point of the day was Abhinav Mukund’s superb reflex catches to dismiss a couple of Sri Lankan batsmen. After wasting a golden opportunity to make an impression with the bat, Indian opener Abhinav Mukund made amends with some brilliant reflex fielding against Sri Lanka on Day2 of the first Test at Galle. His efforts in the silly-point region helped India bag the wickets of Tharanga and Dickwella.

Angelo Mathews – The only thorn between India and a quick wrap up of the Sri Lankan innings is Angelo Mathews. It is his resistance which has helped Sri Lanka post a respectable 154/5 and arrest another batting collapse. As long as he is at the crease Sri Lanka will hope to put up a respectable total and avoid a follow on. Mathews is currently unbeaten on 54.

