India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s dropped catch of Upul Tharanga couldn’t help hosts

Sri Lanka’s second innings had a jittery start as left-handed opener Upul Tharanga survived a scare after captain Virat Kohli dropped a straightforward catch at second slip off Mohammed Shami. A sharp seam movement, angling in on off, forced Tharanga to play as the outside edge went straight to Kohli. Following the drop catch, Kohli looked frustrated, slapping the ground.

In the end, though, the dropped catch didn’t cost the team much as India comfortably registered their opening Test win against Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 304 runs at Galle after Kohli smashed a brilliant 103*, setting up a mammoth target of 550 runs for the hosts in the second innings. After restricting Sri Lanka for 291 in the first innings, India added 240 runs in their second innings with Abhinav Mukund playing a crucial knock of 81 and setting up a formidable partnership with captain Kohli of 133 runs for the third wicket.

The damage wasn’t done enough as Tharanga was dismissed for 10 runs, two balls later off Shami’s impressive good length delivery. A back of a length delivery with a sharp seam movement and extra bounce did the trick for the right-arm pacer. Tharanga couldn’t find much room as he dragged the ball onto the leg stump, with an inside edge.

Following a few early dismissals, the Sri Lankan middle order failed miserably to keep the contest alive on day four as Indian spinners including Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin dismantled the hosts by picking up three wickets each. Sri Lanka was all out for mere 245 runs, with Dimuth Karuratne being their leading run scorer with 97, falling three runs short of his maiden Test hundred.

