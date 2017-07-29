India vs Sri Lanka: India players celebrate thumping win on social media

Following their first win, the Indian players including captain Virat Kohli also celebrated their glory on social media. (Source: AP) Following their first win, the Indian players including captain Virat Kohli also celebrated their glory on social media. (Source: AP)

India have started their Sri Lankan tour on a high after registering a 304-run thumping victory over the hosts in the first Test match of the three Test series in Galle on Saturday. The visitors were on top of their game from day one and dominated the whole Test without facing a tough fight by the opposition on the field. Following their first win, the Indian players including captain Virat Kohli also celebrated their glory on social media, congratulating the whole team for the hard work and effort put in the match by all the players.

India started off in spectacular fashion after putting 399 runs on the board on day one, followed by a massive 600 run first innings total on the next day. Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara hammered the Sri Lankan bowling attack and piled up massive individual scores of 190 and 153 respectively. India’s Test debutant Hardik Pandya also lived up to the expectations, scoring a quick half century which helped India to stretch their score to 600.

Indian bowlers did a fine job to build pressure on the Lankan batsmen in the first innings and managed to restrict them for 291 runs in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, Upul Tharanga (64), Angelo Mathews (83) and Dilruwan Perera (92*) showed some fight with the bat. Instead of giving a follow-on, India decided to extend their lead and pile up a mammoth total for the hosts to chase. In the second innings with the help of Abhinav Mukund’s mature 81-run knock and Kohli’s master-class of unbeaten 103, India put together 240 runs for the loss of three wickets, before Kohli decided to declare.

On day four, it was all about India’s two most in-form spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin who produced a remarkable bowling show, scalping three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 245 – who were chasing a target of 550 runs. Here we look at some of the posts shared by the Indian players on social media, following their sensational victory over Sri Lanka.

Thank you Almighty 🙏🙏🙏 http://t.co/OBgz9D8BP3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 29 July 2017

Congratulations on the 50th test, @ashwinravi99! It’s been quite a wonderful journey for you so far. Best wishes ahead. More power to you! pic.twitter.com/WakiJxLLv5 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 29 July 2017

Memorable test, will cherish it forever. Never thought I would get here. #grateful pic.twitter.com/a0jJZAptpu — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 29 July 2017

