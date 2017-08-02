Fearless India eye series win against Sri Lanka in Colombo

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) India are 1-0 up in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli has made it clear who will open for India in the second Test. All the debate whether KL Rahul will be back or not and whether Abhinav Mukund has to make way in case Rahul comes back, is now settled. Rahul will be back as an opener and Kohli, when asked who he will replace, said that opener who made more impact in the game will continue. Shikhar Dhawan, who made 190 in the first innings of the match, will be the guy then to partner Rahul in Colombo.

On a green pitch in Colombo, Sri Lanka are going in with three spinners. Rangana Herath has been confirmed to fit to play. Malinda Pushpakumara will make his debut in Colombo while Dilruwan Perera retains his place. That means Sri Lanka are playing only one pacer — Nuwan Pradeep — who picked up his maiden five wicket haul in the first Test.

Sri Lanka leaked runs at close to 4.5 runs per over as their bowlers struggled for line and length. Though Colombo wicket is not expected to be as batsman friendly as the Galle wicket was, the hosts will want their bowlers to be better that the first Test.

The last time the two teams played in Colombo, India won the Test match by 117 runs and claimed the three-match series 2-1. It was a pitch that saw Ishant Sharma pick up five wickets in the first innings and batting wasn’t easy. The batsmen had to apply themselves to get runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara got a hundred in the first innings and Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka got one in the fourth innings which shows that the pitch was a sporty one.

Two years later, it looks different. Kohli said that there was a lot of grass on it but Sri Lanka are going in with three spinners. The Indian captain maintained that India will pick the playing XI only in the morning of the match.

With R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the spinners, it is unlikely that India will change their bowling attack which has Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav as the pacers. They will like to stick to the winning combination and then look to experiment in the final Test after securing the series.

They will to do the same in Colombo again and make it their seventh series win in a row. Since the 2015 series win over Sri Lanka, India have beaten West Indies in an away series, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia at home.

