India vs Sri Lanka: Eden Gardens will be a ‘good wicket’, says Sourav Ganguly

India captain Virat Kohli with coach Ravi Shastri during a practice session at the Eden Gardens. (Source: PTI) India captain Virat Kohli with coach Ravi Shastri during a practice session at the Eden Gardens. (Source: PTI)

India are set to commence the three-Test series against Sri Lanka on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As always, the focus has been on the strip to be used for the series opener and former India captain Sourav Ganguly insists that it will be a good wicket.

“It will be a good wicket,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata. India have rested Hardik Pandya for this series and it’s expected, with eye on the South Africa tour, that the hosts could field three seamers for the contest. There are three quality spinners in the squad and it remains to be seen who gets a spot in the Playing XI. While R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been away from international cricket as they were “rested” for the ODI series preceding the Sri Lanka Test series. Kuldeep Yadav, however, was part of the ODI and T20I set-up and has got enough match-time under his belt.

When asked how playing and managing days have been different, Ganguly, who is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, said playing has always been more difficult. “Here you miss and you get out, in every other thing you get a second chance. As a player you don’t… Playing is always difficult there’s no retake for a player,” Ganguly later said at a promotional event also attended by India’s first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Kapil, captain of India’s 1983 World Cup winning squad, recalled his sacking from the team in the fourth Test against England at Eden Gardens in December 1984.

“I was not in Kolkata, I was back in Delhi as I was out of the team enjoying a six-day holiday given to me by the selectors,” Kapil quipped when asked about the incident.

