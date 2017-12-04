Dinesh Chandimal slams 10th Test century to spearhead Sri Lanka’s battle for survival

Dinesh Chandimal slammed a fine hundred during the third day in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal slammed a fine hundred during the third day in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: AP)

After Angelo Mathews, skipper Dinesh Chandimal also hit a hundred against India on Monday. This was his 10th Test century in 44 matches and his second against India. In a composed knock which featured 13 boundaries, Chandimal was in total command at the crease. He will be key to Sri Lanka’s hopes of reducing, if not completely erasing, the 266-run deficit. The visitors began to play on the third day trailing India 405 runs. So the onus was on the captain to keep the Lankan’s hope alive at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Mathews and Chandimal added 181 runs for the fourth wicket to deny India in the morning session before Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the former 10 minutes before the tea interval to end the flourishing partnership. More to follow…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd