India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of ODI series after sustaining hairline fracture

Sri Lanka suffered yet another blow when their Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb. The news was confirmed by Sri Lanka cricket on their official Twitter handle as they wrote, “SLC confirms that Test Capt. @chandi_17 will be out of action for the rest of series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb.”

Chandimal was picked up in the squad after the conclusion of second ODI of the five match series against India to bolster the batting line up along with Lahiru Thirimane. Earlier, limited overs captain Upul Tharanga was handed a 2-match suspension for maintaining slow over rate in second ODI against India in Kandy while opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka was ruled out for 10 days after sustaining an injury to the elbow on Thursday while fielding against India.

“Opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka who left the field around the 32nd over after landing heavily on his elbow in a dive, has been confirmed out of play for a period of approximately 10 days with an AC injury to his right shoulder. Meanwhile, captain Tharanga has been handed a 2 game suspension by the ICC following a verdict of a slow over rate, being 3 overs short by the end of the day’s play,” said the press release by SLC.

The hosts lost the third match by 6 wickets after Rohit Sharma scored his 12th ODI ton to anchor India to victory. Sri Lanka have now lost the series after facing defeats in first three matches.

