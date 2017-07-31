India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal likely to return for second Test

Dinesh Chandimal is set to be back for second Test against India. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal is set to be back for second Test against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal will be fit to play in the second Test against India which is scheduled to begin from August 3. He missed the first Test due to a bout of pneumonia. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka’s cricket manager and selector Asanka Gurusinha told that the left-handed batsman is fit for the coming game while spinner Rangana Herath who led the side in absence of Chandimal might miss out. Herath injured his finger while fielding in Galle.

“Dinesh should be fit, he actually played this (Sunday) morning and he has batted the last couple of days,” Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka’s cricket manager and selector, said.

“We have to see how he is going to come up in the next couple of days because his finger is pretty sore,” Gurusinha said of Herath’s condition. “We will give him till the last minute to make sure that he is fit.”

Moreover, the manager told that Herath would be tested a day before the match begins in Colombo.

“The day before the Test we will see whether he can drift the ball, it will come down to that. If he can without pain he will play, otherwise we will have to look at different options. The finger is not swollen but it’s sore and painful,” he added.

Danushka Gunathilaka who made Test debut in first match might be left out from the playing XI once Chandimal makes a comeback. Talking about the batting line up, the manager said that the no. and no.4 batting positions are already occupied.

“It’s for just one game, we pushed Kusal to four. Danushka was in form and you can’t bat him in the middle order,” Gurusinha said. “We couldn’t get him to open either because the openers were already there, that’s why we got Kusal to four for this Test. When Chandimal comes back, he will go back to No. 3 straight away. He is our No. 3 and we are grooming him for that position definitely,” said Gursinha.

“We have Dhananjaya (de Silva) in the squad and we have Danushka as well,” Gurusinha said. “We haven’t looked at whether this is the squad we are going to have for the second Test. We will have a chat later today and see whether we will need someone from outside or what combination we are going to play. It comes down to whether we are going to play six or seven batsmen, we will have to decide on that after looking at the wicket,” he said.

