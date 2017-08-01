India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal eyes Colombo return

Dinesh Chandimal is set to be back for second Test against India. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal is set to be back for second Test against India. (Source: AP)

Desperate to keep themselves afloat in the series, Sri Lanka could be boosted by the return of skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who missed the first Test due to a bout of pneumonia. “Dinesh should be fit, he actually played this (Sunday) morning and he has batted the last couple of days,” informed Sri Lanka’s team manager and selector Asanka Gurusinha. It couldn’t have been timelier if he were to return for the SSC Test, as he would add both muscle and spine to their batting, which was further defected by a thumb injury to the up-and-coming Asela Gunaratne. Gunaratne had broken his thumb while attempting a catch of Shikhar Dhawan at second slip in India’s first innings at Galle. Subsequently, he was rushed to Colombo where his thumb was operated. But it will take at least four weeks for him to recover.

So Chandimal’s return would considerably bolster their batting line-up, which was found wanting in the first Test. It will also solve their No 3 problem. Kusal Mendis, who was promoted up the order had looked fragile when facing the new ball. His inexperience too stood out as he squandered a good start in the second innings, playing a reckless shot. “When Chandimal comes back, he will go back to No. 3 straight away. He is our No. 3 and we are grooming him for that position definitely. He’s out best batsman too,” Gurusinha said.

Indians too would concur with him as Chandimal had played an innings of freakish brutality to snatch the match away from India’s clutches at Galle in 2015. He contracted pneumonia just when he had seemed to have overcome a slump and scored a resolute half century against Zimbabwe in Colombo. He exemplified the sort of stubbornness that was missing from the young Lankan batting unit in Galle, as they sometimes played frivolous shots to perish.

Moreover, he would add vibrancy on the field too. For stand-in skipper Rangana Herath seemed visibly burdened by captaincy in Galle. It would, in turn, help him focus merely on his bowling. However, the team is keeping its fingers crossed on their bowling spearhead as well. Herath had sustained a cut in his spinning finger, after which he neither bowled or batted. Gurusinha said they will assess his fitness in the coming days. “The day before the Test we will see whether he can drift the ball, it will come down to that. If he can without pain, he will play, otherwise we will have to look at different options. The finger is not swollen but it’s sore and painful.” It would be a body blow for the hosts, if Herath is ruled out. It would be the equivalent, or even worse, than missing Chandimal in Galle.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App