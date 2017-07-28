India vs Sri Lanka: Dilruwan Perera left unbeaten on 92 as India bowl out Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 291. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka were bowled out for 291. (Source: AP)

Dilruwan Perera was left stranded on 92 not out as Lahiru Kumara was bowed by Ravindra Jadeja just after Lunch on Day 3 of the Galle Test. India bowled out Sri Lanka for 291 and took a 311-run lead in the first innings. Despite the lead, India captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on.

Sri Lanka were 289 for the loss of eight wickets at Lunch and could add only two more runs before losing Kumara. With Asela Gunaratne ruled out of the series, Sri Lanka were declared bowled out. Gunaratne fractured his thumb while trying to take a catch at second slip.

The hosts resumed their innings at 154 for the loss of five wickets on day three with Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan and made steady progress in the morning. Mathews was on 84 when he tried to send one over the in-field but was caught at short cover by Kohli. This was Jadeja’s first wicket and before that, Sri Lanka were scoring some quick runs. He added two more wickets to his name.

Dilruwan, meanwhile, played more freely and looked on course of his maiden century. He survived a leg-before chance when he reviewed an on-field out decision. He was struck on the pads which umpire gave out after India appeal. The decision had to be overturned after replays showed the ball, which hit his pads well below the kneww rolls, would have gone over the stumps.

But, Jadeja dismissed Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath for nine when he tried to play a reverse sweep but ended but getting caught. He reviewed it but the decision was upheld.

Nuwan Pradeep, who picked up six wickets in the first innings, became the maiden Test wicket of Hardik Pandya when he bowled him.

