Despite wobble, India set to continue experiments

Before the start of this series, Virat Kohli spoke about getting rid of predictability in the shorter formats. “We are not going to be predictable or have a set pattern anymore in terms of what we are going to do in ODI or T20 cricket. Anyone could go anywhere. That’s what we are looking to do,” the India captain had said, asserting the team management’s desire to experiment with an eye on the long-term – the 2019 World Cup.

A cakewalk in the series opener at Dambulla provided Kohli with the perfect platform to walk the talk. So, as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan began a modest run chase in imposing fashion in the second ODI, the skipper promoted KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Let alone the Indian think-tank, even the Sri Lankans probably didn’t foresee such a spectacular middle-order slide that ensued – six wickets going down for 22 runs and a hitherto unheralded off-spinner, Akila Dananjaya, rising to prominence, bowling googlies.

The batting reshuffle hadn’t gone according to plan but Kohli nipped the naysayers in the bud during the post-match media interaction, saying: “When you are 110 for 1 in a chase of 230, you want to give everyone a chance to bat. We don’t have any regrets.”

On the eve of the third ODI on Sunday, the Indian team fielding coach R Sridhar reiterated that experiments would continue. “It won’t stop. We will try out different players in different slots to get the best exposure, to get the best out of each player. That’s the endeavour of the team management,” he said at the post-match interaction. Those who watched Indian cricket at close quarters at the turn of the century can draw a parallel between Sourav Ganguly’s India and Kohli’s India; experiments-wise. Ganguly had experimented with Rahul Dravid and Dinesh Mongia in the shorter format.

In the case of Dravid, it was convincing him to keep wickets to allow seven specialist batters in the side. The very move saw the emergence of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif and their subsequent progress, building on the foundation of the 2002 NatWest Series final against England.

Chasing 326 to win, India had slumped to 146/5 before Yuvraj and Kaif stitched a 121-run sixth wicket partnership to upset the hosts at Lord’s. Ganguly backed Mongia because of his utility as a part-time spinner. He gave the burly left-hander enough game time, notwithstanding the fact that Mongia had scored only one ODI hundred – 159 not out against Zimbabwe – in the lead-up to the 2003 World Cup. The then skipper even dropped VVS Laxman for Mongia for the 2003 World Cup and was flayed in some quarters. Ganguly himself had called the decision to omit Laxman as one of the toughest in his captaincy career. But he wanted an extra bowling option in the middle-overs and stuck to his experiments. His team went on to play the World Cup final.

Back to the present, and save Kohli and Dhoni, the Indian middle-order doesn’t boast bucket loads of experience. India coach Ravi Shastri posted a picture of him and Dhoni during a practice session on Saturday with the tweet: “Classic example the other night that experience can’t be bought or sold in the market place.” Cliched as it may sound, Shastri’s compliment spoke of the lack of experience in the current team.

KL Rahul has played only eight ODIs, Kedar Jadhav 27, Hardik Pandya 19 and Manish Pandey 12. If the 2019 World Cup is the target, then they need to be given enough opportunities at different positions to get used to different pressure situations. The IPL exploits will count for very little in a 50-over format quadrennial showpiece to be played in England. Given the team’s recent string of success, batting disintegration in the Champions Trophy final and in the last game — though Dhoni-Bhuvneshwar saved the day — could be considered as occasional blips. Sticking to “unpredictability” would attest the team management’s courage of conviction. A retreat would be a moral victory for Dananjaya.

