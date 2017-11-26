India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma make merry as visitors toil hard in Nagpur

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struck a fabulous century partnership on day 3 of the 2nd test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struck a fabulous century partnership on day 3 of the 2nd test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

The third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka belonged to the hosts as skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made merry on a wicket which not offer much to the bowlers. While Kohli went on to slam his fifth double hundred, Sharma notched up his third Test ton. Together they put up a 173-run stand which saw India put up a mammoth 610/6 declared. In reply Sri Lanka was was on the backfoot as they lost opener Sadeera Samarawickrama off the first ball. At the end of day 3, Sri Lanka were 21/1 and trailed India by 384 runs.

After scoring a fine century Rohit Sharma spoke at length about his performance and said, “We were in a good situation at 400 for 3, but we knew that we had to bat only once and had to get as many runs as possible. 400 is a good target as the wicket started to deteriorate and took a bit of turn. There will be wear and tear tomorrow morning.”

“The idea was to create partnerships. I sat for one and half days and saw what was happening. It stayed low as the ball went soft, playing big shots was not the ideal situation and that’s what I did. I wouldn’t say I was under pressure, but I was nervous. It’s close to 500 days since I last played a Test. I just wanted to rotate the strike, get the singles and get that initial (feet) movement going, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd