India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka ‘very remorseful’ over ball tampering incident, says Asanka Gurusinha

Dasun Shanaka had a tough game against India in Nagpur. (AP) Dasun Shanaka had a tough game against India in Nagpur. (AP)

Dasun Shanaka displayed a bright performance in the first Test against India in Kolkata. The bowler managed to trouble India’s middle-order in the first innings amid tough batting conditions and looked especially threatening with the new ball. But tables have turned for the young bowler as he found himself being hit for runs in the second Test in Nagpur. In spite of getting the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, the 26-year old gave away 103 runs in 26 overs and looked particularly ineffective against strong Indian batting line-up.

But unfortunately, troubles for the bowler did not end there. On day 2 of the second Test, Shanaka was caught tampering the ball in the 50th over and was later fined 75 percent of the match fee by referee David Boon. Speaking to reporters, Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha said that the incident was an “error of judgment” on part of the bowler and did not happen due to on-field frustration. “It is actually an error of judgment on Dasun’s part. Just one over it happened. None of the team members knew that and it wasn’t planned or anything,” Gurusinha said.

The team manager further added that the player feels “remorseful” over the incident. “He is very remorseful about what had happened. He takes full responsibility for that,” he said.

Shanaka, on Saturday, admitted that he did try to “alter the condition of the ball”. Gurusinha said that the bowler has been advised by senior players and the team should move on from the incident now. “The senior players have spoken to him. He needs support. He is a young kid and this is his third Test match. The team has got disciplinary guidelines and he has to follow that. I don’t want to go into details. We had a chat with Match Referee. We have seen all of that. The best thing for the team is to let it go,” he said.

