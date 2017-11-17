Cheteshwar Pujara is a world class player, says Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten at 47 after second day’s play. (Source: AP) Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten at 47 after second day’s play. (Source: AP)

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was again India’s warrior in the rain as he remained unbeaten on 47 when bad light stopped play at the Eden Gardens. Pujara’s efforts drew praise from the opposition camp as Sri Lanka head coach termed the right-hander as a world class player and how the county experience came good.

“He’s obviously a world class player. That innings shows his experience of playing county cricket (for Nottinghamshire). This kind of wickets and conditions you genuinely find in England. He certainly played the conditions very well,” Pothas said at the press conference after the second day’s play.

On a wicket offering help to the quicks and under conditions ideal for bowling, Sri Lanka were again on top as they reduced the hosts to 74/5 at stumps on Day 2.

On a green top and the weather conditions favouring the seam bowlers, the Sri Lankan bowling attack troubled the Indian batsmen and reduced them to 5/74 before stumps on day 2. Talking about the present scenario, Pothas said that his side is in a good position.

“The game is not very old and there’s a long way to go at the moment. We are pretty happy with where we are. We are certainly not getting too comfortable. It’s a high quality Indian team. We can’t control the conditions. We have to play to the best of our ability.”

“So far we are pretty pleased at how we have gone about things. It’s very very challenging batting conditions but you have to get out there and do your job,” said Pothas.

Suranga Lakmal troubled the Indian batsmen on day 1 and scalped three wickets without giving a single run. The right-hand bowler then continued his economical bowling on the second day as well. Praising Lakmal’s bowling, the coach said that he is an “intelligent” bowler who has a good knowledge about the game.

“He’s a very very intelligent bowler. He does a lot of research and knows how to control his workload. He is very astute at knowing when he is prepared, that’s the hallmark of an International bowler. He has improved immeasurably. At this level, you have to look to improve because the opposition is always improving on you. If you’re standing still, you are going backwards.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd