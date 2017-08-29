India vs Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera doubtful for the fourth ODI

Kapugedera has been handed the responsibilty to lead Sri Lanka in the next two ODIs. (Source: PT) Kapugedera has been handed the responsibilty to lead Sri Lanka in the next two ODIs. (Source: PT)

Sri Lanka’s stand in skipper Chamara Kapugedera’s is doubtful for the fourth ODI after aggravating a back injury. Sri Lanka have also suffered a series of injuries, after Dinesh Chamdimal was also ruled out.

Manager, Asanka Gurusinha said, “I was talking to the physio and he hasn’t been ruled out quite yet. He’s being treated. Only five or six guys are training tonight, so anyway we gave him a break. We’ll most probably look at it tomorrow (Wednesday) at training tomorrow afternoon. If he doesn’t train tomorrow then definitely he is out.

Earlier, Kapugedera had spoken about Sri Lanka’s poor run of form and said maybe the team has lost the winning mentality.

“There are no outside problems. But I think that winning formula has been forgotten. I have seen that happen to many teams. When a team is losing, even if they get close to win, they just can’t go beyond that hurdle. But we will have to win just one match and go from there,” he said.

“In the last two games, we have bowled well. There was a big improvement in our bowling. On the other hand, our batsmen need to lift their game. If we can go for a fair total, I think we can win,” Kapugedera concluded.

