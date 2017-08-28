India vs Sri Lanka: Calm after the storm, says Virat Kohli after crowd trouble

Virat Kohli has scored 89 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has scored 89 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

A day after Sri Lankan crowd disrupted the third ODI between the hosts and India, skipper Virat Kohli went on Twitter to declare it a calm morning ‘after the storm’.

The Indian cricket team on Sunday registered its fourth consecutive ODI series victory under Kohli’s captaincy. However, the match faced crowd trouble that forced the umpires to stop the match for 35 minutes after the Sri Lankan fans, who have been upset with their team’s recent performance, threw bottles onto the ground. The reaction comes after India’s clean sweep victory over the hosts in the three-match Test series.

After India registered a six-wicket win at Pallekele and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Kohli wrote about the incident on Twitter saying, “A nice calming morning after a hell of a game last night. ‘Calm after the storm.'”

A nice calming morning after a hell of a game last night. ‘ Calm after the storm. ‘ 🤓 😀 #Relaxing #RestDay pic.twitter.com/LehMGxlNhw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 28 August 2017

After the western grass bank stand was vacated, the play resumed to Rohit Sharma scoring his 12th ODI hundred and MS Dhoni staying unbeaten to hit 65th ODI half-century.

After an unbeaten 82 in the first ODI, Sri Lankan bowlers have managed to keep Kohli’s bat quiet as the right-handed batsman has scored 3 and 4 in the other two matches respectively. As it has been the case so far, Indian bowlers have done well against the Sri Lanka batsmen. And MS Dhoni has been consistent in the middle order for the visitors.

The men in blue have a three-day break before they meet Sri Lanka in the fourth one-dayer in Colombo on August 31.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd