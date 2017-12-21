Top News
India vs Sri Lanka: Bowling first will be a good option in Indore, says curator Samandar Singh Chouhan

India are leading the three-match series 1-0, having won the series opener by 93 runs in Cuttack on Wednesday.

By: PTI | Published: December 21, 2017 6:13 pm
It will be a batting belter at the Holkar stadium for the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka but bowling first won’t be a bad option for the team that wins the toss, feels Madhya Pradesh CA curator Samandar Singh Chouhan.

During the first Twenty20 in Cuttack, dew affected the proceedings from the very first ball but it won’t come into play in Indore that early.

“It was cloudy here yesterday and there is the same forecast for tomorrow. In that case, dew won’t fall before 7:30 or 7:45 which means first 10 overs won’t be affected by dew. Still, bowling first will be a good option for captain winning the toss,” Chouhan told PTI.

“We have been using a chemical which prevents grass from getting wet. It causes dew to slip. We will use the substance tomorrow as well to negate the dew factor,” Chouhan added.

Both Indian and Sri Lankan spinners struggled to grip the ball properly in Cuttack.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0, having won the series opener by 93 runs in Cuttack on Wednesday. The distance of boundary has also been shortened by a yard and now it will be 69 yards.

