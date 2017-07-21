India vs Sri Lanka Board President’s XI: Kuldeep Yadav stars for India on opening day

Kuldeep Yadav has played one Test for India but performed well for India in the warm-up tie. Kuldeep Yadav has played one Test for India but performed well for India in the warm-up tie.

On a bright sunny day, in the only warm-up match between India and Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, team India got off to a fine start. This was after India bowled the hosts for a paltry 187. Young Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for just 14 runs in a spell of six overs. Among the other Indian bowlers, picked up two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets.

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI came out to bat on a dry surface and began cautiously. After losing the first wicket within three overs, the Lankan side saw a steady partnership between Danushka Gunathilaka and skipper Lahiru Thirimanne. However, after the dismissal of the skipper, wickets fell in a heap and finally, they were bundled out for just 187.

In reply, the Indians too did not get off to a good start as Abhinav Mukund was dismissed on the first ball. Cheteshwar POujara followed suit after putting up 12 runs to the scoreboard. The returning KL Rahul played a fine knock of 54 which put India in a strong position. At stumps, India was poised at 135.3 with skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 34 and 30 respectively.

Teams:

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI (11 batting, 11 Fielding): Danushka Gunathilaka, Kaushal Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne(c), Lahiru Gamage, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sandun Weerakkody(w), Kasun Rajitha, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ashan Priyanjan, T Kaushal, Kithuruwan Vithanage

India (11 batting, 11 Fielding): Kuldeep Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd