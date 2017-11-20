India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan released due to personal reasons

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been released from Indian Test squad. (Source: PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been released from Indian Test squad. (Source: PTI)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been released from the Test squad after the duo made a request to the selectors and team management owing to personal reasons. Vijay Shankar has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement in the squad. Dhawan though would be available for the third Test match against Sri Lanka that is scheduled to take place in Delhi from December 2.

Earlier, in the day India and Sri Lanka ended the first Test match as a draw. Chasing a tricky target of 231 in Kolkata, Sri Lanka were reduced to 7/75 before the on-field umpires called stumps on day 5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged the pick of the bowlers for India after scalping four wickets in the innings. While Kumar bagged a four-for, Shikhar Dhawan notched up 94 runs earlier in the second innings.

NEWS – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan released from Indian Test team. Vijay Shankar has been named as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement in the squad #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) 20 November 2017

The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons. — BCCI (@BCCI) 20 November 2017

Mr. Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test. — BCCI (@BCCI) 20 November 2017

Bhuvneshwar, after his brilliant performance with the ball in Kolkata, announced his wedding date (November 23) in a video posted by opener Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram. Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on October 4th.

