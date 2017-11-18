India vs Sri Lanka: Asela Gunaratne unlikely to join squad for remaining Tests

Asela Gunaratne was injured during Galle test against India earlier this year. (Source: File) Asela Gunaratne was injured during Galle test against India earlier this year. (Source: File)

Sri Lanka all-rounder Asela Gunaratne won’t join the Test side for the remaining two matches of the three-match series against India. Gunaratne has been out of action since July after fracturing his left thumb during Galle Test against India. Though the all-rounder had been medically cleared but chairman of selectors Graeme Labrooy suggested that this is not the “right moment” to add Gunaratne to Test sqaud.

“He has played two games now since the injury,” Labrooy told Cricbuzz on Saturday (November 18). “He bowled, batted and fielded and has come good. We discussed about him, but feel this is not the moment to bring him back, but he will be certainly back for the ODIs,” he added.

Moreover, Labrooy insisted that the team management wants the right-hander to play some competitive games as the selectors don’t want Gunaratne to warm the benches. “There’s no point of sending him to India and making him to sit on the bench. We are better off getting him to play some competitive games. We will also see what’s the requirement of team management, leave it to them and then make a call.”

Sri Lanka are playing India in first Test in Kolkata. The visitors ended day three at 165/4. Earlier in the day Virat Kohli-led Indian team was bundled out for 172 with Cheteshwar Pujara top scoring with 52. For Sri Lanka, it was Suranga Lakmal who returned with figures of 4/26 while Lahiru Gamage, Dasun Shanaka and Dilruwan Perera picked two wickets each in first innings.

