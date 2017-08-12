Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka: Another Shikhar Dhawan hundred sets Twitter on fire

India ended first day's play of the third Test match at 329/6 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. Shikhar Dhawan went on to score his sixth Test ton while KL Rahul scored 85.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 12, 2017 5:47 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sandakan, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shikhar Dhawan scored 119 runs in the first innings of third Test match. (Source: AP)
India ended first day’s play of the third Test match at 329/6 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. Virat Kohli after winning the toss opted to bat first and openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul responded well to produce a partnership of 188 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan went on to score his sixth Test ton while Rahul scored 85.

But Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakan scripted a comeback for the hosts as the two bowlers bagged a total of five wickets out of six. Pushpakumara’s victims involved the likes of Dhawan, Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane while, Sandakan scalped skipper Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Here’s what experts and pundits have to say about first day’s play.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

