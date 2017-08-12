India vs Sri Lanka: Another Shikhar Dhawan hundred sets Twitter on fire

Shikhar Dhawan scored 119 runs in the first innings of third Test match. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored 119 runs in the first innings of third Test match. (Source: AP)

India ended first day’s play of the third Test match at 329/6 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. Virat Kohli after winning the toss opted to bat first and openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul responded well to produce a partnership of 188 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan went on to score his sixth Test ton while Rahul scored 85.

But Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakan scripted a comeback for the hosts as the two bowlers bagged a total of five wickets out of six. Pushpakumara’s victims involved the likes of Dhawan, Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane while, Sandakan scalped skipper Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Here’s what experts and pundits have to say about first day’s play.

Fantastic consistency from @klrahul11 .7th successive test 50 ,he would really want to make this into a big big hundred.#INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 12 August 2017

Congrats @SDhawan25 on your 119 in the ongoing 3rd test #INDvSL Great batting! — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 12 August 2017

Interesting to see how little India’s batsmen use the sweep shot. Sri Lanka would have played 30 by now, I reckon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 12 August 2017

Seven consecutive fifties tell us that Rahul is exceptionally consistent. But it also tells us that he’s missing out on a lot of big scores. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 August 2017

Grab it like Gabbar….making the most of the opportunity coming his way. Dhawan Dominance. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 August 2017

India’s innings today: Dhawan-Rahul pship: 188 (39.3), RR 4.75

Rest of the pships: 141/6 (50.3), RR 2.79#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 12 August 2017

Virat Kohli has once again just reached a Test average of 50.00#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 12 August 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd