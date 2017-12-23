India vs Sri Lanka: Another blow for visitors as Angelo Mathews ruled out of final T20I

Angelo Mathews has suffered a hamstring injury during the 2nd T2OI in Indore. (AP) Angelo Mathews has suffered a hamstring injury during the 2nd T2OI in Indore. (AP)

After a standout bowling performance against India in Dharamsala in the first ODI and registering a 7-wicket win, Sri Lanka had hoped things could take a better turn for them in the limited-overs series. But unfortunately for the Thisara Pesera-led side, things barely improved. Sri Lanka went on to concur heavy defeats in the remaining 2 ODIs and then also lost the first two T20I against India.

With India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the visitors have no probability of making a comeback. But their hopes of salvaging a tour by winning the 3rd T20I has suffered a serious blow with former captain Angelo Mathews suffering a hamstring injury.

The allrounder, who did not come out to bat in the 2nd T20I in Indore against India, is now ruled out from the final match which will be played in Mumbai on December 24.

“Angelo will not play the last game of the series. According to the physiotherapist Nirmalan Dhanabalasingham, he will be out for about two weeks,” Sri Lanka’s team manager Asanka Gurusinha told Cricbuzz.

Mathews, who has a long history of hamstring injuries, left the field on Friday after the 12th over as Indian batsmen took Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners and set a mammoth target of 260 runs to chase.

The allrounder was in good form in the tour and scored a hundred in the final Test in Kotla and in the second ODI in Mohali.

