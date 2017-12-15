Angelo Mathews recovers from cramps, fit for series decider in Visakhapatnam

Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the presence of Angelo Mathews in their side. (Source: File) Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the presence of Angelo Mathews in their side. (Source: File)

The Sri Lankan camp will be heaving a huge sigh of relief as star all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been deemed fit to play in the third and final ODI at Visakhapatnam. Mathews, who was reportedly suffering from cramps, has recovered in time and will bat and bowl on Sunday. His presence in the squad will be a huge mental boost for the Islanders, especially after he scored a fine hundred during the second ODI at Mohali.

Team manager Asanka Gurusinha confirmed the development and said, “Angelo Mathews is fit. He suffered from cramps at the end of the last game. However, he has recovered. He bowled as well as batted in the nets today.”

“All our 15 members are fit and available for selection,” Gurusinha added while talking to PTI. While the Sri Lankan side trained for quite a few hours the home team called off their optional training session.

After a thumping win in the first ODI, the Sri Lankan team succumbed to a heavy defeat in the second match. This was after stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a magnificent double century. Courtesy of his knock India posted a monstrous total of 392/4. Replying to which Sri Lanka fell short by 141 runs. India’s win at Mohali saw them level the series at 1-1.

