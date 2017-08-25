India vs Sri Lanka: Akila Danajaya puts India in a fix, picks six wickets

Akila Danajaya returned with figures of 6/54 in 10 overs. (Source: PTI) Akila Danajaya returned with figures of 6/54 in 10 overs. (Source: PTI)

India won the second of the five-match ODI series by 3 wickets against Sri Lanka in Kandy as MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rescued the visitors after they were reduced to 131/7 while chasing 231 in 47 overs.

Earlier, India were off to a flying start to their chase by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The left-right batting combination notched up a total of 109 runs at Pallekele in second ODI of the five-match series.

Chasing the modest target, Rohit ended his run-drought in Sri Lanka to score a half-century while Dhawan continued his incredible run on the tour to score 49. With the kind of batting display that was being put forward by the Indian openers, Sri Lanka captain introduced spinner Akila Dananjaya and the leggie didn’t disappoint his skipper.

Dananjaya provided the hosts with their first breakthrough after trapping Sharma in front of the stumps for 54. The right-handed batsman did ask to review the on-field decision but it didn’t change the umpire’s call.

Dhawan’s stay at the crease after Sharma’s dismissal became a brief one as he too departed for 49 after Mathews took a blinder off Siriwardana. India were now 113/2. But the real drama began in the 18th over as Dananjaya picked three wickets in that over.

He continued with his leg spin and the right-hander cleaned up Kedar Jadhav for 1 on the very first delivery of the over. Indian captain Virat Kohli came in at number 5 but had a disappointing and a brief stay at the crease. He scored a boundary of the first ball that he played but failed to read a wrong-un only to get bowled by the right-handed bowler. Dananjaya now had a total of four wickets under his belt.

The third wicket of the over came in the form of KL Rahul who was dismissed in the same fashion as his skipper. Dananjaya broke his defense to dismantle the wood work behind him. The leggie’s sixth wicket came when Hardik Pandya danced down the track but missed the delivery and was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella without opening the scoring.

Dananjaya bagged a total of six wickets in 10 overs at the cost of 54 runs in Kandy.

