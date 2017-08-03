Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane hits 9th Test hundred, 6th outside India

With this innings, Rahane has once more repaid the faith shown in him and continued to cement his place in the Indian middle order. Rahane has so far played 39 test matches and scored more than 2700 runs at an average of 48.40.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 3, 2017 5:15 pm
Ajinkya Rahane brought up his ninth century during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: AP)
Indian middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane hit his 9th Test match century against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Thursday. This was also his sixth hundred outside India. In quality innings, Rahane hit a dozen boundaries and took the attack to the opposition bowlers. Coming in at a time when his side was precariously poised at 133/3 and skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut, Rahane batted sensibly and absorbed the pressure. After beginning cautiously he took the attack to the bowlers and ably supported Pujara. Together the duo also brought up their 200 run partnership.

Against Sri Lanka, he has been consistently in good form and scored more than 350 runs in 5 Tests.

Rahane has been consistently in a good run of form. Prior to the Lankan tour, he had spoken about how he wants to do well and enjoys expressing himself with the bat. “I generally do not want to put pressure on myself. I just want to enjoy myself in the middle. I take my time. I was batting well (in the nets). I just have to make my innings count as I mentioned but importantly I wanted to express myself with the bat.”, Rahane had said.

