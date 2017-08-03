India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s twin tons draw applause on Twitter

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane put India in a strong position in the second Test. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane put India in a strong position in the second Test.

The first day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo saw the visitors gain the upper hand. This was after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane brought up their respective hundreds and put India in a commanding position. The second Test, which was a special occasion for Pujara as it as was his 50th Test match, became even more special as he brought up his 13th Test ton against Sri Lanka at the SSC on Thursday. With this century, he has now registered consecutive Test hundreds in the ongoing series and his third consecutive hundred against the Sri Lanka. He is now the 7th Indian batsman to score a Test hundred in his 50th Test and the 36th overall.

Meanwhile, Rahane supported him ably and brought up his 9th Test match century. Incidentally, this was also his sixth hundred outside India. Their inning, however, sent Twitterati into a tizzy and drew applause from all and sundry. Here are some of the reactions:

Rahane’s 9th ton has also come at a good time….home season was a little under par for his standards. Back on the saddle. Well played. 😊👍🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 3, 2017

Absolute quality from @ajinkyarahane88. Almost completely untroubled. With him at no 5 this line-up is looking impregnable for Sri Lanka — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 3, 2017

Earlier, had begun the day positively with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan putting together a 56-run opening stand. However, at one point India was precariously poised at 133/3 but from thereon the duo of Pujara and Rahane steadied the ship and helped India end the day at 344/3.

