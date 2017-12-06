Ajinkya Rahane: A chink in India’s armour

Despite scoring two boundaries, Rahane struggled during his 37-ball stay. (Source: AP) Despite scoring two boundaries, Rahane struggled during his 37-ball stay. (Source: AP)

Ajinkya Rahane added to his catalogue of struggles on Tuesday. The jumbled mind urged him to step out. The unsure eyes misjudged the length. The leaden feet disobeyed his instincts. The banal, dragged-on slog nestled in long-on’s palms.

In times better, the ticking mind wouldn’t have premeditated. In better form, the sharper eyes would’ve judged the length and trajectory. It finer seasons, his twinkling feet and fast hands would have compensated for any misjudgement. But Rahane is struggling. The numbers capture his struggles: 4, 0, 2, 1. The fifth broke the wretched country-code sequence. Just. The most nominal double-digit figure — 10.

Rahane is struggling on shirtfronts on which his peers are piling hundreds without any struggle — two for Murali Vijay, one apiece for Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara — and Virat Kohli whittling out double hundreds in record time. Maybe, there’s no crisis at all. Maybe, there’s no thrilling heists or tricky bailouts in the offing, or zinc-creamed men gnarling and glaring at him.

Like Rahane, his skipper too will be wondering what’s eating his most trusted man for a crisis. He would now love to simulate a mock-crisis drill just for his deputy. But he did come up with what he could. Rahane walked out at No 3. The ball still hard and shining, despite the pervasive gloominess. Or the smog. The strip quieter than the usual Kotla ones. The lead inching towards 200. The assurance of colleagues in fine form. The freedom to end his struggles. Scrap or jail-break his way out of the struggles.

But Rahane’s struggles continued, his fellow batsmen carried on their rich vein of form, setting Sri Lanka a daunting task of 410. The sixth ball he faced, Suranga Lakmal’s in-swinger located his front-pad with pinpoint precision. Or so deemed the umpire’s naked eye. But fortunately, not those of technology. Rahane resumed his struggles.

Three balls later — two leaves and an queasy defensive stroke later — his patience begin to drip. He wafted outside the stump, a waft that would make Ravindra Jadeja look princely. It was another shot that embodied all that’s troubling him — the back leg stuck to the crease as with a hardbound adhesive, the front foot half-forward, the head swaying and hands trying to force rather than time the ball. His struggles were swelling. He decided to end it. He stormed out of his crease and smeared Dilruwan Perera over mid-off. He wasn’t to the pitch of the ball, but the bat-swing and those pliant arms guided it over the fielder.

A sepia-snap of Rahane in his struggle-less days. He could click another snap of the past — a rank short ball outside off-stump, a Dilruwan speciality these days — and Rahane came closer to end his struggles with a brusque slap past third man. But the struggles came back to haunt him. Dilruwan pinned him on the back leg, just above his knee-roll, trying to pull a short-of-length ball. The umpire sided with Rahane, and the review sided with the umpire. Rahane was riding his luck, but don’t struggling men need some luck? He rode a lot of it, pokey, edgy, but undefeated in his struggles. Then his luck ran out. He decided to run his luck out himself. The struggle will live another day.

What’s perhaps the most puzzling part of his struggles is that there has been no definitive pattern to it, a brooding, burning flaw, other than his clumsy footwork. But doesn’t unsure footwork account for most dismissals around the world? Then Rahane, struggling or not, has always been like this early in his innings. Like several other world-beating batsmen. Ricky Ponting, for instance. It gradually improves, and it was not a case of Sri Lankan bowlers ruthlessly exploiting it.

In the first innings here, he reached out to a wrong’un, assuming it was Lakshan Sandakan’s conventional one, over-balanced and was stumped. In Nagpur, he sliced the shortest of balls you could ever wish to get from a spinner to backward point. In Kolkata, he tried the usual cover drive, without factoring in the nip off the surface, and nicked one to the keeper off Dasun Shanaka. His feet again crease-tied. The next time around, he didn’t anticipate Suranga Lakmal’s in-swing, as the ball thudded onto the pads.

Apart from the Sandakan and Lakmal ones, all his dismissals could have been largely avoided. Rahane would argue those are his percentage strokes. He would also point out to his rich vein of form in the last few months. He scored a hundred in Pallekele, followed it up with a slew of half-centuries in shorter forms – four successive fifties against Australia is not a sign of bad form, let alone struggle. Then why this struggle?

The struggle’s perhaps reached his mind. The negative impulse takes a micro-second to travel from feet to brain, so the rationale of science. It’s the most dangerous struggle, the struggle of the mind.

But Rahane is no stranger to struggles, physical, mental or metaphysical. He has struggled a hundred struggles before. To squeeze into crammed local trains. To sneak into the Mumbai Ranji side. To realise his Test dreams. To cement his ODI spot. To arrest his travails at home — a peculiar concern for subcontinental batsmen. His average — 31.75 —at home since the New Zealand series is the worst among specialist Indian batsmen who have featured in more than three Tests in this span. Kohli averages 80; Pujara 61; Vijay 45. Even Saha has 41.

He would board the flight to South Africa a man in the middle of a struggle. But South Africa, yet again, could be where he ends his struggles. Crisis. Gnarling, growling, zinc-creamed visages. When the rest around him brace to batten down the hatches, Rahane would liberate himself from his struggles. Until then, he would continue his struggles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App