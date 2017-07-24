India vs Sri Lanka: Ahead of first Test, Team India sweats it out in nets; watch video

India are scheduled to play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I against Sri Lanka. India are scheduled to play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I against Sri Lanka.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the three match Test series starting from July 26 in Galle. In a video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Indian cricketers are seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of their first clash and it was opener Shikhar Dhawan who was captured driving the ball perfectly during the practice.

India are in Sri Lanka for a long tour which includes three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lanka announced their squad for the first Test series which would be led by Rangana Hearth as Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out for this game who is recovering from pneumonia.

On the other hand, India included all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their squad while Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback in the side in the longest format. The three-match Test series that will be followed by a five-match ODI series and a lone T20I. Sri Lanka are ranked seventh in the ICC Test rankings.

India are going into this series with a 3-1 ODI series win over West Indies while Sri Lanka have had a pretty difficult time in the recent past. They lost the five-match ODI series 2-3 to Zimbabwe while struggled a bit to win the only Test against them. They chased down a target of 388 runs.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (C), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

