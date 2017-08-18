India vs Sri Lanka: Team India sweats it out in nets ahead of first ODI, watch video

India begin ODI series against Sri Lanka from Sunday. India begin ODI series against Sri Lanka from Sunday.

After an emphatic performance in Test series against Sri Lanka, India are now set to take the hosts in 5-match ODI series beginning from Sunday in Dambulla. The Virat Kohli-led side isn’t leaving any stone un turn to put a good show in limited overs series. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were seen sweating it out in nets.

Dhawan is in sublime form as he emerged to be the highest run-getter in Test series while on the other side Rohit didn’t play a single match but he would now be looking to capitalise the chance in limited overs. Team India arrived in Dambulla on Thursday. the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few pictures from their official Twitter handle of the Indian players, stepping out of the bus and being greeted by the locals. The BCCI tweeted,”#TeamIndia members arrive for the 1st ODI vs. @OfficialSLC at Dambulla #SLvIND.”

Former Indian skipper who would be in action in the Indian jersey once again also came out to bat during the net session.

MS Dhoni walks out to join India’s training at Dambulla. #SLvIND @IExpressSports pic.twitter.com/dydgV6sGqr — Shamik Chakrabarty (@shamik100) 18 August 2017

India have had a pretty decent run in ODI format. They last defeated West Indies 3-1 in an away 5-match series while ended as runners-up in Champions Trophy 2017 after losing to arch rivals Pakistan in the final. On the other side, Sri Lanka lost a five-match ODI series to Zimbabwe at home.

Interestingly, when the last time these two teams met each other in an ODI was during Champions Trophy and the Virat Kohli-led team stood on the losing side in that particular game.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

