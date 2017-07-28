India vs Sri Lanka: Abhinav Mukund, Virat Kohli strengthen India’s grip at Galle, stretch lead to 498

India’s captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 76 at the end of Day 3 at Galle. (Source: Reuters) India’s captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 76 at the end of Day 3 at Galle. (Source: Reuters)

At the end of Day 3, it was again India, who had the upper hand as they notched up a massive lead of 498 over a hapless Sri Lanka. After dismissing Sri Lanka for 291, India decided to bat once again and at stumps were placed at 189/3 with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on a fine 76. Incidentally, opener Abhinav Mukund also played a good knock of 81 before he was dismissed in the last over of the day.

The visitors continued their domination in Galle as they stretched their lead to over 498 putting Sri Lanka on the back foot. The Lankans began the day on 154/5 with Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera, at the crease. The duo began cautiously and kept the scoreboard ticking until Mathews was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 83. Wickets continued to fall thereafter until Sri Lanka were dismissed for 291. Dilruwan Perera was the top scorer with an unbeaten 92. For India Ravindra Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 67/3 from 22.3 overs.

However, with a lead of 309, Virat Kohli decided to bat once more instead of enforcing the follow on.

India came out to bat in the second session and after a couple of early hiccups, when Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed 14 and Cheteshwar Pujara for 15, the duo of Abhinav Mukund and Virat Kohli steadied the ship. Once they steadied the innings it was Kohli who took the attack to the bowlers and dominated proceedings. Smashing five boundaries in his innings of 76, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking and also did not allow the bowlers to settle in. He was ably supported at the other end by Abhinav Mukund who scored a fine 81 until he was dismissed in the last over of the day.

