India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI: Sri Lanka resist and then crumble, set 239-run target for India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a serious case for more regular inclusion in the Indian ODI squad by taking five wickets as India ripped through the Sri Lankan lower order in Colombo. The home side, who are looking to avoid being whitewashed 5-0, were buoyed by a 122-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanme for the fourth wicket. They crumbled after that stand was broken.

Niroshan Dickwella was the first to depart and he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar. Dilshan Munaweera soon followed suit thanks to a brilliant catch from Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka were 40/2. Captain Upul Tharanga was out next and the score at the time read 63/3. It looked like Sri Lanka may have already given up any hopes of avoiding a whitewash but then, Mathews and Thirimanme put up a resistance, something that India have had to deal with rarely in their entire tour of Sri Lanka so far. Their 122-run stand is the highest by Sri Lanka against India for the fourth wicket. Bumrah the man who provided the breakthrough when he put it through the gates of Thirimanne. The latter was only two runs away from his half century. Angelo Mathews, who was five runs past the half century mark was next and it was a soft dismissal for an innings that was built so efficiently. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a wrong ‘un just as Mathews was going for the sweep and Dhoni was ready for the nick.

Hasaranga de Silva was the next to depart. Dhoni dropped him but still managed to take the bails off to catch de Silva outside the crease. Dhoni then stumped Akila Dhananjaya, the 100th time he had done so in his ODI career, off Yuzvendra Chahal. Sri Lanka’s misery was put out soon with Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar taking out the last three batsmen in the next four overs. They were 185/3 at one point and ended up being all out for just 238.

