India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

Virat Kohli-led Indian team will lock horn with Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. India have already taken a 4-0 lead in the series and they would now seek to register another whitewash win on this tour. Kohli’s side scored a mammoth total of 375/5 in 50 overs and later bundled out the opposition for 207 to win the match by 168 runs. Skipper Virat went on to register his 29th ODI ton while his deputy Rohit Sharma notched up second hundred on the trot.

When is the fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, September 3, 2017.

Where is the fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI begin?

The first ball in India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, will be bowled at 1430 hrs IST (2.30 PM IST). That makes it a 9 AM GMT start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI live?

India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

How do I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI?

You can watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

