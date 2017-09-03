India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads India’s tail sweep with maiden ODI five-wicket haul

Bhuvneshwar led an impressive bowling performance by India in Colombo. (Source: REUTERS) Bhuvneshwar led an impressive bowling performance by India in Colombo. (Source: REUTERS)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got his maiden ODI five-wicket haul in Colombo during the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka. His fifth wicket of the day was also the 70th scalp of his 50-over career and Bhuvneshwar has managed to accumulate that number in as many matches. Bhuvneshwar’s contribution to the team in this series was more with the bat than the ball. He scored a match-winning half century for India in the second ODI.

Bhuvneshwar led an impressive bowling performance by India in Colombo. He provided the breakthrough in the form of Niroshan Dickwella in the third over of the match. He then brought the knuckle ball into play to get Dilshan Munaweera although Virat Kohli had a big roll to play in that wicket with a brilliant catch.

Bhuvneshwar then provided the breakthrough for India once again when he got Lahiru Thirimane and broke a 122-run partnership he had built with Angelo Mathews. That opened the floodgates for India. Kumar took three more wickets as India got Sri Lanka’s last seven batsmen while conceding just 53 runs. He had not taken a single wicket in the series so far, prompting the team management to leave him out of the fourth match. This performance is hence a bit of a reminder from Bhuvneshwar as to just how valuable he is to the squad.

