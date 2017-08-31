Only in Express

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI: Shardul Thakur makes India debut

With the fice-match ODI series already in the bag, Indian cricket team has given an opportunity to 25-year old Shardul Thakur to showcase his abilities against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. Shardul becomes 218th player to make ODI debut for India.

August 31, 2017
Shardul Thakur, India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Ind vs SL, India tour of Sri Lanka, Cricket news, Indian Express Shardul Thakur becomes 218th cricketer to make India debut in the 50-over format. (Source: Twitter/ BCCI)
With the five-match ODI series already in the pocket, team India has given a chance to Shardul Thakur in the fourth match between India and Sri Lanka. Shardul, who has been a part of the Indian squad since 2016 when the Men in Blue toured West Indies, becomes the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the fourth one-dayer in Colombo, Shardul was given his ODI cap by coach and former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri. A tweet posted by the official account of BCCI reads, “Proud moment for young @imShard [Shardul Thakur] as he receives his ODI cap from @RaviShastriOfc [Ravi Shastri].”

The medium pacer has taken 169 wickets in the first-class cricket. The 25-year old has scalped 55 wickets in the limited over format at the domestic circuit.

While Shardul makes his debut, the fourth match of the five-match series is special for the wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni as he becomes the sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODI matches. The 36-year old right-handed batsman is also one stumping away of becoming the first wicketkeeper to have 100 stumpings to his name.

After winning the third one-day at Pallekele, captain Virat Kohli had suggested that he would be testing the bench strength.

