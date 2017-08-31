India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI: Shardul Thakur makes India debut

Shardul Thakur becomes 218th cricketer to make India debut in the 50-over format. (Source: Twitter/ BCCI) Shardul Thakur becomes 218th cricketer to make India debut in the 50-over format. (Source: Twitter/ BCCI)

With the five-match ODI series already in the pocket, team India has given a chance to Shardul Thakur in the fourth match between India and Sri Lanka. Shardul, who has been a part of the Indian squad since 2016 when the Men in Blue toured West Indies, becomes the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the fourth one-dayer in Colombo, Shardul was given his ODI cap by coach and former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri. A tweet posted by the official account of BCCI reads, “Proud moment for young @imShard [Shardul Thakur] as he receives his ODI cap from @RaviShastriOfc [Ravi Shastri].”

The medium pacer has taken 169 wickets in the first-class cricket. The 25-year old has scalped 55 wickets in the limited over format at the domestic circuit.

While Shardul makes his debut, the fourth match of the five-match series is special for the wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni as he becomes the sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODI matches. The 36-year old right-handed batsman is also one stumping away of becoming the first wicketkeeper to have 100 stumpings to his name.

After winning the third one-day at Pallekele, captain Virat Kohli had suggested that he would be testing the bench strength.

