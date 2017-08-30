India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

Only in Express
The Indian team will now move to Colombo for the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. Here are the complete details of the 4th ODI match between India and Sri Lank:

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 30, 2017 1:24 pm
India's Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the 4th ODI.
After a three-day break, India, who have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, are set to meet Sri Lanka for the fourth ODI on Thursday. The third ODI saw the Virat Kohli-led side winning the match by six wickets after being given a target of 218 runs as Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 124 along with MS Dhoni on 67. As India was eight runs away from a win, some late drama off-the field led to a stoppage of play for nearly half an hour. Bottles were thrown on the field by angry Sri Lankan fans, who were seemingly incensed seeing yet another the lackluster performance by the home team. The Indian team will now move to Colombo for the fourth ODI. Here are the complete details of the 4th ODI match between India and Sri Lank:

When is the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Where is the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI begin?

The first ball in India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, will be bowled at 1430 hrs IST (2.30 PM IST). That makes it a 9 AM GMT start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI live?

India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

How do I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI?

You can watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

