India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 3rd Test: When and where to watch third Test, live TV coverage, time in IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming of 3rd Test from Kandy. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming of 3rd Test from Kandy. (Source: AP)

India will like to end the Test series against Sri Lanka just like they began — with a win. The two teams one again come face-to-face for the final time in the series in Kandy with the third Test beginning from Saturday. India have already won the three-match series 2-0 and will be aiming for their first ever clean sweep in Sri Lanka. This is the first time an Indian captain has won two series in Sri Lanka. India began the Sri Lanka tour with a thumping 3-04-run win in the first Test at Galle. They then humbled the hosts by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test. India will be forced to make changes to their playing XI as Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by ICC for one-match. In all likelihood, Kuldeep Yadav will replace him. There seems to be no reason to change any batsmen.

For Sri Lanka, injuries continue to pose a big problem. Nuwan Pradeep and Rangana Herath are out of the third Test. Dhanuska Chameera is back in the squad and Sri Lanka will be going with one of their most inexperienced bowling unit in recent times.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?

The third and final match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Saturday, August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test start in Kandy?

The play on day one of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss takes place at 9:30 AM. For everything, and anything, IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

The third Test match will be on air on Sony Pictures Networks. The TV channels that will broadcast the match are TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test on sportsinspireslife.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd