India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli continues to accumulate double-century records

33 Virat Kohli’s first double ton came as skipper, against West Indies at North Sound in July 2016. Since then, he has added five more to his kitty. The six double centuries have come in his last 22 Tests. Apart from that, he has had three hundreds during this period.

3 Kohli has scored three double centuries each in 2016 and 2017.

3 After his first Test double century, Kohli has improved his highest score on three more occasions, including on Sunday.

1 No other Indian captain has scored more than one Test double century. Tiger Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni did it once. Kohli’s sixth double hundred as skipper put him ahead of Brian Lara, who has five.

7th occasion when a batsman has scored double tons in successive Test innings. The only other Indian on that list is Vinod Kambli: against England & Zimbabwe in 1993. The others are Wally Hammond (twice), Don Bradman, Kumar Sangakkara and Michael Clarke.

5th captain to hit more than one double ton in a Test series. The others are Bradman, Graeme Smith, Brendon McCullum and Michael Clarke (twice).

3 He is the third Indian batsman to score six double hundreds, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

6 Kohli is sixth on the all-time list of Test double centurions. Bradman leads the field with 12, followed by Sangakkara (11), Lara (9), Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene (7 each).

