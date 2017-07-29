India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Stats: India register biggest away win

India hammered Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the opening Test. (Source: AP) India hammered Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the opening Test. (Source: AP)

India registered their biggest away win by margin of runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday when they emerged victors by a 304 runs at Galle. In a match that lasted four days, India cruised to victory following first innings damage and sealed the deal late on the fourth day.

# 304 – India registered their biggest win by runs against Sri Lanka when they won by 304 runs in Galle on Saturday. The previous best stood at 279 run win against England at Leeds in 1986. On the whole, it is India’s fourth biggest win (337 runs vs South Africa at Delhi in 2015-16). It is also the biggest defeat for Lanka at home. Their previous worst showing came in 1994 when they lost by 391 runs against Pakistan at P. Saravanamuttu Stadium in Colombo. Earlier this year, Sri Lanka suffered another embarrassing defeat by 282 runs against South Africa at Cape Town

# 3 – Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting have the joint-most wins in Sri Lanka as captains. Ponting led Australia to a 3-0 series whitewash in 2003-04. Prior to Kohli, only four Tests were won by Indian captains in 18 matches

# 1376 – An aggregate of 1376 runs were scored in this Test. India scored 600 and 240/3 declared while Sri Lanka scored 291 and 245. This is the second most runs scored at Galle. The only other Test with more runs produced was between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which aggregated with 1613 runs

# 550 – India set Sri Lanka a massive target of 550 runs which is the second largest by India. The best stands at 617 runs vs New Zealand at Wellington in 2008-09. That had ended in a draw

# 97 – Dimuth Karunaratne scored his highest Test score versus India and narrowly missed out on his sixth Test ton. This is the third highest score by a Sri Lankan opener in the fourth innings. Sanath Jayasuriya leads the list with 131 runs vs Australia at Kandy in 2004. He had also scored 112 vs Australia at Adelaide in 1996

# 10 – After a poor run since the double hundred against Bangladesh, Kohli came good to score a century in the second innings. He now has ten centuries as captain from 27 Tests. Only Sunil Gavaskar has more – 11 in 47 as captain. Kohli also became the second Indian captain to register two

hundreds in Tests in Sri Lanka. Both of them coming at Galle – 103 in 2015 and an unbeaten 103 on Saturday. Sachin Tendulkar was the first to achieve the distinction – 143 at Colombo and 139 at Colombo – both coming in 1997

# 3 – This is Shikhar Dhawan’s third Man of the Match award in Test matches. His first came in his debut Test vs Australia at Mohali and second against Bangladesh at Fatullah

# 6/138 – Ravindra Jadeja helped himself to best bowling figures away from home. His 6/138 beats his previous best of 6/154 against South Africa at Durban in 2013.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd