India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma picks up where he left off in the second Test

TWO years ago, when Rohit Sharma walked out to bat against South Africa at the Feroz Shah Kotla, he lasted just 22 minutes and registered scores of 1 and 0. A combination of factors, ranging from faulty shot selection and diffidence, summed up his stop-start Test career. Even as Rohit continued to sizzle in shorter formats, decoding Test cricket was proving an arduous task. Following those twin failures, he was dropped from the Test squad and his form and match temperament questioned. He would have to wait for another eight months to play a Test. Since his initiation into Test cricket — against the West Indies in November 2013 — the 30-year-old has not featured in more than six consecutive matches. Then in 2016, a thigh injury looked like stalling his Test career for good. As India played 13 Tests at home, Rohit reflected on missing out on a glorious opportunity.

“It felt disappointing to miss out on a long home season. I don’t think we will ever get to play so many Tests at home,” he said. When he finally returned in whites for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, he ended a wait of 34 innings spread across four years by scoring his third Test century. Batting at No.6 , Rohit’s unbeaten 102 at Jamtha showed he could get big scores if he just used a bit more application. That knock had all the typical Rohit Sharma traits — the skill, his measured stroke-play and above all, the silken finesse.

In doing so, Rohit had also managed to iron out some of the flaws that had crept into his batting during his prolonged stint away from Test cricket. During the ODI series against New Zealand, his head kept falling, and he had also developed the habit of closing his bat a little too early. To tide over this minor aberration, he asked bowlers at nets to bowl a fullish line at him and made a deliberate attempt to play with a straighter bat.

The Nagpur ton put him in a good frame of mind ahead of the Test in Delhi — the venue that had threatened to derail his prospects as a Test player two winters ago.

Having his captain at the other end when he came to bat helped him settle down. It’s no secret that the Virat Kohli is an unabashed Rohit Sharma fan. “When I’m at the non-striker’s end, I am simply in awe of the batting and watch him bat like a fan,” Kohli had said.

Newfound maturity

If the Nagpur ton announced Rohit’s grand return to the Test fold, his 65 at the Kotla indicated his maturity and growth as a player. He staked claim to a permanent spot in India’s middle order for the gruelling tours next year.

Rohit found it difficult to break into the Test team in the past because of a heavy-duty middle order and Kohli’s preference for five genuine bowlers. In fact, Rohit only got a chance in the two Tests against Sri Lanka after Kohli changed tack and went with six batsmen.

For the upcoming South Africa tour, Kohli will revert to the five-bowlers strategy. In such a scenario, Ajinkya Rahane is likely take the No.5 spot. But Rahane is low on confidence after a string of low scores in the recent past. However, his overseas record is enviable.

Having said that, it’s difficult to ignore Rohit, especially after his two sublime knocks and the confidence he has shown in this series. In a team abundant with batting resources, this is another pleasant dilemma.

