India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 3rd Test live cricket tv coverage

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli during a practice session in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI) India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli during a practice session in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI)

A confident India will go into the third Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi with the hope of yet another demolition act on a below-par Sri Lanka on Saturday. With Shikhar Dhawan back in the squad, India may have to drop one of their in-form opening batsmen. India are 1-0 up in the series which could have easily been 2-0 had Kohli and his men got an extra 45 minutes on the final day of the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw. India were clinical throughout the second Test as they thrashed Sri Lanka in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs to record their joint biggest Test win.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test will be played from Saturday, December 2.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test begins at 09:30 am IST. The coverage of IND vs SL 3rd Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 am IST. Toss will take place at 09:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 3rd Test.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test live streaming will be on hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

