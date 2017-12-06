India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Nic Pothas unhappy with play under ‘bad light’

India reduced Sri Lanka to 3/31 in 410-run chase. (Source: AP) India reduced Sri Lanka to 3/31 in 410-run chase. (Source: AP)

After Sri Lanka lost two wickets in what eventually turned out to be the last over of the day, in their pursuit to take something out of the match, coach Nic Pothas criticised the umpires for not calling off play earlier despite bad light.

“At the moment, I’m just wondering whether it’s coincidence that we lose a wicket to a seam bowler and all of a sudden the light is bad and we lose two wickets to a spinner and all of a sudden the light is bad (again) and we come off. Bit of a coincidence,” he said sarcastically.

The premise of the grouse was that they lost opener Sadeera Samarawickrama to Mohammed Shami with the light fading progressively. But 10 overs later, they lost the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne and night watchman Suranga Lakmal in quick succession, inside four balls to Ravindra Jadeja. While the latter was bowled by a fuller, fastish delivery, which he bottom-edged, Karunaratne was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off top-spinner. Only at the start of the over had the umpires checked for light but reckoned it was enough for the game to proceed.

But as soon as Jadeja’s over was completed, the umpires reckoned the light was too bad to continue with the match and close the day’s play. “I am sure the light meter is absolutely spot on. I’ve no doubt it but to me it looked too much of a coincidence. Can it deteriorate that quick I don’t know? There is nothing to discuss i back there decision,” he said. sandip Gopal

