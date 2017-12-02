India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: CT scan clears Sadeera Samarawickrama after blow to head

Sadeera Samarawickrama, was hit while fielding on first day of third Test against India. (Source: AP) Sadeera Samarawickrama, was hit while fielding on first day of third Test against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama has been advised to rest after undergoing CT scans in New Delhi on Sunday. Samarawickrama was hit during India’s first innings on Day 1 of the third Test at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

The incident happened in the 30th over of the innings when India opener Murali Vijay played a stroke towards on-side off Dilruwan Perera and the ball hit Sadeera’s helmet who was stationed at forward short leg.

“He was hit on the head. We did some precautionary scans, everything is clear but we have to monitor him tonight and then doctors will see him tomorrow morning and decide whether he will play tomorrow or not. He is back in the changing rooms but we will have to be very careful making a decision, so tomorrow morning is the time we’ll look at him. We will go with medical advice from now on,” a team management member was quoted by Cricbuzz.

This is the second time in two matches Samarawickrama has suffered a blow of a stroke from Vijay. Earlier, in Nagpur, the Sri Lankan was hit on his chest when Vijay played a sweep shot of Rangana Herath.

India ended first day’s proceedings of the third Test against Sri Lanka at 4/371, courtesy individual hundreds from opener Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli. Vijay notched up 155 before getting stump out to Lakshan Sandakan while captain Kohli remained unbeaten at 156. The hosts lead the three-match Test series 1-0.

