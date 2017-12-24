India vs Sri Lanka: IPL helped me get the confidence for international arena, says Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat returned with the bowling figures of 2/15. (Source: AP) Jaydev Unadkat returned with the bowling figures of 2/15. (Source: AP)

Jaydev Unadkat’s disciplined bowling helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 135 and eveconclude the three-match T20I series 3-0 in India’s favour. Unadkat, who shared the new ball with debutant Washington Sundar, was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets as hosts won the third and final T20I by five wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Speaking during the post-match conference, the left-arm seamer credited his domestic performance for putting up a fine show against the Lankans.

“Things went really well for me. I had some plans and I had my preparations before the series. To bowl in the Powerplay was something I was looking forward to do. It’s been long [since debut] I’ve been through the domestic circuit and played a lot there. That really helped mature as a player. Having played so early gave me a boost. I’m thankful to the management for backing me. The most important phase for any cricketer is the domestic ciurcuit where you bowl on the flat tracks in this country; and you keep going through the grind. To come out well really gives you the confidence. I was always eager to do well for the nation to come and give my best whenever I got a chance with these guys,” says Unadkat.

Rohit Sharma, who was leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, praised each and every player for their contribution and appreciated the youngsters for stepping up at the highest level.

“We were playing with seven batters, plus Washington is a good batsman as well so we backed ourselves to go and get it. It’s something we discussed at the start of the tour as well, that we want to play with six batsmen and an allrounder. Very happy with the way be played in the ODI and T20 series. I think it’s a team effort. The work ethic of each and every guy. They’ve done their homework thoroughly. It showed they were ready for the opportunity. A lot of the guys were playing their first or second game but it didn’t feel like that. It was our job as the team management to back them completely. Looking forward to the SA tour. It’s going to be a different challenge, ” says Rohit Sharma.

The Indian skipper also admitted that there were few hiccups in the middle but the hosts managed to come back. “There were few hiccups in the middle. Games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot. As a batting unit too, we were challenged at different times, but the way we came back was very good,” Rohit added.

Despite suffering their fifth consecutive defeat on Indian soil, Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera was satisfied with the performance of his bowling unit. “As a captain I’m really proud of the bowling unit for defending 130 like this. I’m proud of my team mates. We’ve always had a good fielding coach and that’s we’ve really improved out fielding as well. We have learnt lots on this tour. We all know India is a big team at the moment. We’ve learnt a lot of things and we have to continue our performance. Our batting has to click and I think we will go a long way.” Thisara Perera

