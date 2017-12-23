India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming and Live Score Online: IND vs SL T20 TV coverage

India will play the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. (PTI) India will play the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. (PTI)

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be yet another show for ‘The Hitman’. Indian captain Rohit Sharma smashed Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park and went on to score his second T2oI hundred. His 35-ball century took India to a massive total of 260 which proved too much for Sri Lanka to chase and they lost by 88 runs. With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the 3rd T2oI is a dead rubber. But for visitors, it is their final chance to show some form on the tour. Things have already turned sour with in-form allrounder Angelo Mathews ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury. The visitors will hope they can win in spite of the huge blow and avoid a whitewash in the shortest format.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, December 24, 2017. This is the third T20I of the three-match series between the two teams. India have already clinched the series by winning the first two T20I on in Cuttack and Indore.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be the third T20I that India will play in the stadium. India has not won the previous two T20I that they have played in the stadium against England and West Indies.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST (1400 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SL 2nd T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 1st T20.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed for normal account holders. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando

Note: Sri Lanka have not announced a replacement in the squad for Angelo Mathews yet.

