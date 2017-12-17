India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: We responded under pressure and that is hallmark of this team, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma failed India’s comeback to win the series against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma failed India’s comeback to win the series against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma had a bad start to his India captaincy career. He was bowled for a duck and India were embarrassed in that game. But he bounced back in the second game and led India to victory with a record third ODI double century and on Sunday, India won the third ODI in Visakhapatnam to give Rohit his first series series win as India captain. Though he did not contribute to much with the bat, Rohit said that it was a game that allowed him to settle in as the captain. He termed the win against Sri Lanka as “terrific comeback.”

“Terrific comeback after the first match. We showed a lot of character, at one point, they had a run-rate of six. That has been a hallmark of this team, when we have been put under pressure, we’ve responded. “The first game was testing as a captain. The second game, we had enough runs, it was the perfect game for me to settle in as a captain,” Rohit said.

India were set a target of 216 in the third ODI which India chased down with eight wickets in hand. This was majorly possible due to the good work of Indian spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who restricted Sri Lanka even after they got a good start. Kuldeep was named the man-of-the-match and he said that he was looking to take wickets in the middle-overs and the wicket was turning and favouring the spinners.

“We’re just looking for middle-order wickets. The wicket was good for spinners, we were getting sharp turn, that motivated me. It’s just about preparation, working on my fitness,” Kuldeep said. After bowling out Sri Lanka for 215, India rode on a century from Shikhar Dhawan to chase the total. He was unbeaten on 100. He had scored 68 runs in the second match as well and was named the man-of-the-series. He said that he is batting at his best and his success rate has gone up.

“I feel like I’m batting my best, I know my game well now, which is why my consistency has gone up. A bit on technique and changed my guard. I’m an experienced player, I know how to handle situations, and my success rate has gone up. Most of the time I score fifty, I look to go for a century,” Dhawan said. Sri Lanka captain Thissara Perera was disappointed that his team had a good chance to beat India in India but they did not execute their plans well and had to suffer with the defeat.

“First match we won easily, a good chance to beat India in India, but didn’t execute. We got a good start, but we couldn’t execute with our middle order. We have to think about the T20s, everything is past, we have to think about the present,” Perera said. Shreyas Iyer, who scored a quickfire 88 in the second game, scored his second consecutive half-century and his 65 was crucial in the chase. He said that he had forgotten about the disaster in Dharamsala and was positive.

“Really enjoying going out there and creating that atmosphere, even the team loves it. A great feeling, a great experience for me. Forgotten about Dharamsala, that kind of wicket was disheartening. I’m being positive, whatever the situation, will express myself,” he said.

