India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming & Live Score Online: When and where to watch IND vs SL 3rd ODI, TV coverage

India vs Sri Lanka: India play series-decider against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka: India play series-decider against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: AP)

India face Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third ODI at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India have not lost a series at home since their October 2015 defeat to South Africa. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be determined to win their first ever bilateral series in India, having lost eight and drawn one. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma led the hosts with a brilliant double century in the second ODI in Mohali, beating Sri Lanka by 141 runs. India, however, lost the opening ODI in Dharamsala by seven wickets after being in a dire situation at 29/7. The focus now shifts to the third and final ODI of the series in Visakhapatnam.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, December 17, 2017. This is the third ODI of the three-match series between the two teams, who stand level at 1-1.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Team India have lost just once in seven games in Visakhapatnam

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST. The coverage of IND vs SL 3rd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 12:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 3rd ODI.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live streaming will be on Hotstar.com but the streaming will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India and Sri Lanka for the 3rd ODI?

India:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka:

Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd