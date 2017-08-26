India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

India play their third ODI of the series at Pallekele on SUnday. (Source: Reuters) India play their third ODI of the series at Pallekele on SUnday. (Source: Reuters)

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the five-match series at Pallekele on Sunday. The visiting team have won the first two games of the series and a win in this third encounter will give them an unassailable lead. The Virat Kohli-led side won the first match convincingly by 9 wickets after opener Shikhar Dhawan scored another hundred of the tour. But the home side did show fight in the second game after Akila Danajaya bagged career best figures of 6/54. India were handed a revised target of 231 in 47 overs after rain delayed the start of their chase. The visitors were cruising at one stage when openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 109 runs for the first wicket. But a flurry of wickets pushed India on backfoot as they were reduced to 131/7 from 109/0. But MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s unbeaten 100-run stand took India over the line by 3 wickets.

When is the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka? The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Where is the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka? India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at Pallekele International Stadium.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begin? The first ball in India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, will be bowled at 1430 hrs IST (2.30 PM IST). That makes it a 9 AM GMT start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live? India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

How do I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

