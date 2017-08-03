India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane tons take India to 344/3

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put together a 211-run stand for India. (Source: Reuters) Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put together a 211-run stand for India. (Source: Reuters)

Inside an hour after Lunch, Sri Lanka picked up two quick wickets. KL Rahul was run-out after his half-century and Virat Kohli was caught at slips with Angelo Mathews taking a sharp catch off Rangana Herath. That half-an-hour was the only moment where Sri Lanka were in the game. Otherwise, they struggled throughout the day which was dominated by Cheteshwar Pujara and then lighted up Ajinkya Rahane. Centuries from the two Indian batsmen took their team to 344 for the loss of three wickets at Stumps on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo.

Pujara stole the limelight on the first day which was a perfect one for India, who are 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first Test in Galle. India captain Kohli won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat on a dry surface on SSC pitch.

Though the pitch did not offer square turn, but still the conditions were challenging for the batsmen with the outside and inside edges keeping the spinners interested. But, Pujara and Rahane presented two ideal innings for a Test match and also maintained India’s healthy run-rate of 3.9 runs.

Pujara remained unbeaten on 128 runs while Rahane was unbeaten on 103 at stumps. Both had shared an unbeaten stand of 211 runs for the fourth wicket and accumulated 106 of those runs in the final session.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Playing his 50th Test, Pujara made his 13th Test hundred and third in Sri Lanka in as many matches. During the course of his innings, Pujara completed 4000 Test runs, was nominated for Arjuna award back home and completed his third Test hundred in Sri Lanka in as many matches.

While Pujara’s fifty came off 112 balls with the help of five fours, he increased his scoring rate and completed his century off 164 balls with nine fours and a six.

Rahane was aggressive right from the start and scored run-a-ball till his 40th run. He took some time to reach to his half-century eventually getting there in 83 balls with six fours. His hundred came off 151 balls with 12 fours.

The partnership between Pujara and Rahane made India’s slow struggle and Dhawan wicket as a distant memory. India were reduced to 133 for 3 when the two got together.

Before the two got going, Rahul was playing a gem himself and looked set for a three-figure mark. He made his sixth consecutive half-century and Pujara was a mere spectator at the other end. But, a bad mix up ended Rahul’s innings and he had return back to the hut. This was his first innings since March as he had missed the first game due to viral fever.

Time for the final session as Pujara and Rahane walk out to the middle #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mHn00hQXVV — BCCI (@BCCI) 3 August 2017

Kohli followed him and Pujara was under pressure to rebuild the innings. He got a move on and the acceleration took India to 238 for 3 at Tea. The run flow continued in the final session with Rahane and Pujara playing some risk free but aggressive cricket and looks like there would be more of the same on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd