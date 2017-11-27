India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Stats: Virat Kohli extends record, R Ashwin fastest to 300 wickets

R Ashwin surpassed Dennis Lillee to become the fastest bowler to capture 300 test wickets during the second test in Nagpur on Monday. (Source: AP) R Ashwin surpassed Dennis Lillee to become the fastest bowler to capture 300 test wickets during the second test in Nagpur on Monday. (Source: AP)

A woeful batting display by Sri Lanka saw India equal their biggest innings victory in Test cricket on day four of the second Test in Nagpur. Despite winning the toss Dinesh Chandimal and his men failed to capitalize on the advantage and on a decent wicket managed to put up a paltry 205. In reply, Virat Kohli and his batters racked up a mammoth 610/6 dec before blowing away the visitors on day four. R Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up four wickets and subsequently reached the milestone of 300 wickets. However, this wasn’t the only feat achieved in the Nagpur Test as a slew of records were broken one after the other. Herein we take a look at some of them.

*Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in test history. Ashwin broke Lillee’s record (who achieved the feat in 56 matches) as he raced to his tally in 54 Tests.

*Ravichandran Ashwin became the 6th Indian to take 500 wickets in International wickets and also picked up his 50th wicket in 2017.

*In the list of most International wickets for India Ashwin is sixth on the list after Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

*In both the innings, Sri Lanka failed to cross Virat Kohli score in this test.

*Virat Kohli is third on the list of most wins (20) as a captain after completing 31 Tests. Only Steve Waugh (21) and Ricky Ponting (23) are ahead of him.

*The defeat in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs was Sri Lanka’s biggest innings defeat. This was also India’s biggest innings wins.

*India now has 30 – 600 plus totals in Test cricket. Only Australia has more with 32.

*As captain Kohli now has 22 international centuries and is only behind Graeme Smith (33) and Ricky Ponting (41)

*As a skipper, Virat Kohli also hasn’t lost a series since he took up the responsibility in 2015.

*Virat Kohli also has ten international hundreds in a calendar year.

*Virat Kohli became fourth Indian to score test double century against five different opponents.

*Currently, Virat Kohli averages more than 50 in all formats of the game and also has 50 plus international hundreds.

*Both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar scored their fifth double hundred in Test cricket against the same opponent – Sri Lanka.

*On Sunday Rohit Sharma scored a Test century after 1472 days.

